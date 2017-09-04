Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The trial of a Huddersfield man accused of murder is due to start at Leeds Crown Court today.

Mark Minott, 41, is accused of killing 42-year-old Beverley Robinson at a house in Dalton.

Mrs Hudson died on February 25 this year after an alleged attack two days earlier. Minott also denied a charge of wounding her daughter Naleesha Hudson, 25, with intent to cause her grievous bodily harm on February 23.

Both women were taken to hospital from Greenlea Court, Dalton, on February 23 with alleged stab wounds and Minott was initially charged with attempted murder but following the death of Beverley in hospital two days later he was accused of her murder.