A local hero who sweeps the streets of Marsden out of nothing but love has had his wish for a new broom answered!

Bill Pavelin, 88, has been getting up every day for years to sweep Mount Road in Marsden clean of rubbish, leaves and dog poo before 7am.

Last week we shared his son-in-law Simon Wright’s appeal for a new broom as Bill’s current brush was looking a bit worse for wear.

Our readers loved the story – and yesterday Bill’s been presented with a host of new brooms from friends; B&Q supplied a hi-vis jacket and shovel and he’s even been given some cake!

Simon said: “Bill has been inundated with brooms! Kate Edmondson and Emma Louise supplied two of the brooms and B&Q gave Bill one.

“Kate and Emma brought cake with them too.

“Bill says he prefers cake to brooms now! The reaction has been brilliant. Bill’s over the moon and has a spring in his step.

“He loves doing the cleaning and with all his new gear I think it should keep him safe and more social.

“People have been shouting hello out of cars as they drive by. The first time they did it made him jump!”