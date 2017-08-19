Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three burglars – two of them masked – were seen off by a Huddersfield resident.

Police in Kirklees are appealing for information following an attempted burglary in Netherton on Friday morning.

The bid to break-in at 5.45am was stopped when the occupant of the house at Hawkroyd Bank Road intervened.

The resident disturbed the burglars, who fled the premises.

Descriptions of the suspects have been given to police.

The first suspect is described as a white male, aged 17-18, around 5ft 8ins tall and slim. He was wearing a dark coloured parka jacket and a grey baseball cap with mesh at the back.

The second suspect is white, aged 19-20, around 5ft 10ins tall, wearing dark coloured jogging bottoms, dark coloured hooded top and had a scarf covering his face. He was carrying an Adidas satchel style bag and wearing gloves.

The third suspect is a white male, around 17-20 years old. He has short dark hair and was wearing a hooded jacket and scarf over his face.

Anyone with any information, or who can identify the suspects is asked to contact Pc Oliver Coates at Kirklees CID via 101 quoting 13170380239.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.