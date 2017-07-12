The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 30-year-old man was attacked with a machete by four masked men.

And a female family member who went to help was also injured in the horrifying attack in Paddock in the early hours of this morning.

The man was thought to be going to get something from his van on Larch Road when the men struck in the garden of a terraced house.

A family member told the Examiner that the victim was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he is being treated for head and stomach injuries.

Two women heard the horrific incident and went to help him and one of them was slashed in her neck and she has been taken to Bradford Hospital for treatment.

Family have said there were four men, all wearing balaclavas.