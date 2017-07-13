Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three men were forced to run for safety after a masked gang tried to launch a “targeted attack” on them.

The victims were approached by the gang of six thugs in a car park on Healey Lane, Batley, on Tuesday evening between 6.30 and 7pm.

The masked men tried to attack the victims who fled into a nearby convenience store and blocked the door. The suspects tried to get in and damaged the door in the process before they left the scene.

No one was injured in the incident.

DC Nicole Rubio-Senior who is investigating the incident, said: “We are investigating this incident and would like to speak to anyone who saw this group of six masked men attack three males in the car park, or who saw the group causing damage to the front of the shop.

“It is believed the attack on the men was a targeted offence and it must be stressed that such behaviour will absolutely not be tolerated in our communities.”

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing crime number 13170315482.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.