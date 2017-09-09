Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four masked men armed with baseball bats attacked a car with a terrified driver sat inside.

The victim was parked up in secluded Wood Nook Lane, Meltham, at 10.55pm on Friday when a white Vauxhall Astra van with roof racks on drove past.

The van turned around and stopped. Four men wearing balaclavas and hooded tracksuits got out and battered the black Fiat Punto, smashing several windows.

The men, all carrying baseball bats, got back into the van and fled. Police are appealing for witnesses.

A police spokesman said the suspects were men wearing black tracksuits with the hoods up and also wearing balaclavas.

Det Insp Seth Robinson, of Kirklees CID, said: “I am appealing to anyone who has any information about this incident to come forward and assist with our investigation.

“This is a secluded location and the incident was distressing to the victim inside the car. I am keen to speak to anyone who saw this vehicle in and around the area on the night of the incident.”

The van had an 06 registration plate. It is thought the victim was unhurt.

Police are treating the attack as ‘criminal damage’ and anyone with any information is urged to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference 13170416131 or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.