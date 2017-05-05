Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former water treatment works in Huddersfield will be turned into industrial sites under job-creating plans submitted to Kirklees Council.

Developers want to create 75,000sq ft of industrial space at the sites at Bradley and Colnebridge, which they say have the potential to generate about 200 jobs for the area.

The plans, lodged by Yorkshire Water’s sister company Keyland Developments Ltd, seek to turn the redundant Colnebridge works off Colnebridge Road into 40,000sq ft of industrial accommodation with nine units varying in size from 1,950sq ft upwards and redevelop the Bradley site off Station Road into a 35,000sq ft industrial park with units from 1,250sq ft upwards.

Both would be aimed at small to medium-sized businesses.

Keyland said move aimed to address a shortage of land for employment use after research showed that nearby business parks were at capacity.

Managing director Peter Garrett said Keyland was committed to finding ways to transform redundant sites across the region into schemes “which will have a positive impact on the local economic landscape.”

He said: “As both sites lie within the regeneration area outlined in the Kirklees Unitary Development Plan, it seems a natural step to create employment space for the retention and growth of local and regional businesses.

“Having worked closely with the council and through our engagement with the local community, we are confident that the proposals for Colnebridge and Bradley will assist the long-term regeneration aspirations of Kirklees.”