It's one of the most unique events on the calendar.

The Charity Jigsaw Festival returns to Brighouse this Bank Holiday weekend.

The sixth annual event for puzzle-lovers takes place at St Martin’s Church, Brighouse.

More than 1,000 puzzles comprising over 850,000 individual pieces have been donated and assembled by willing volunteers from the local community with some family groups having assembled over 70 puzzles.

There will be puzzles for all tastes – children’s puzzles, traditional country scenes, 3D, double-sided, murder mystery, crossword, impossipuzzles, wasgij and mirror image.

Entry is £2, which includes a £1 discount voucher towards the purchase of a puzzle at the festival. If you retain your programme you can return as many times as you wish without paying again. There will also be breakfasts, lunches and afternoon teas served at the Missing Piece Café.

The Jigsaw Festival runs from Friday August 25 to Monday August 28 from 10am till 5pm, except on Sunday it will open at 12pm.

Previous Festivals have raised over £40,000 for good causes for this year are Together for Looked-after Children, the Water for Life Appeal and St Martin’s mission to support children in the local community.