The Mayor of Mirfield has stood down from his role after an allegation of assault was made to police.

Clr Paul Blakeley, who chairs Mirfield Town Council and is one of the organisers of the annual Mirfield Show, is alleged to have been involved in an altercation with a woman on Sunday.

Details of what happened remain unclear but Clr Blakeley confirmed on social media that the police were involved and he had taken a “leave of absence” from his role as mayor.

Clr Blakeley, 26, is involved in several local groups and helped organise Mirfield Round Table’s annual beer festival.

Allegations of assault were published on the community Facebook group Mirfield Matters but then deleted.

The Examiner has seen a screen grab of the allegations.

Amid speculation about what happened, Clr Blakeley, a Tory town councillor since 2015, posted a statement on Mirfield Matters.

In it he wrote: “I feel I ought to release a statement to inform people of what is going on in light of recent public allegations made against me. This is all I will be releasing on the matter and will then leave it to the police to investigate fully.

“I can categorically say any allegation made over social media today is untrue.

“The police are currently investigating an allegation of someone’s wrists being grabbed and the circumstances building up to why the person was restrained.

“The only injuries to said party are slight bruising around the wrist. Please be aware a counter allegation of assault has been filed, including biting, punching, kicking and kneeing in the balls. Like I said both of these allegations are currently being investigated and the truth will come out, if people leave the police to do their job.

“What has been alleged on Facebook is completely different to what had been alleged to the police.

“Please bear this in mind when jumping to conclusions or spreading allegations and rumours of something you have no information on.

“I am taking a leave of absence, yes, while the police investigation is complete.”

Deputy mayor and Mirfield businessman Martin Ibberson will take over mayoral duties.

When he was elected to Mirfield Town Council in December 2015 the Examiner reported that Mirfield-born Clr Blakeley was a Scout leader with the 8th Mirfield group and also worked with Mirfield Pantomime.

Clr Blakeley could not be contacted for comment and West Yorkshire Police could provide no information to the Examiner without further details.