The Mayor of Mirfield has been suspended from the Tory party over assault allegations.

Clr Paul Blakeley, who has stood down from his role as town mayor, has been suspended by the Conservatives pending the outcome of a police investigation.

Clr Blakeley, 26, a Scout leader and former police civilian detention officer, was arrested over allegations he assaulted a woman on Sunday.

He strongly denies the allegations, and also claims made against him on social media.

The Examiner understands the allegations are domestic in nature. Clr Blakeley confirmed to the Examiner that he had been arrested and interviewed but he had been released without conditions.

Claims about what happened were posted on the Facebook group Mirfield Matters but later deleted.

Growing speculation on social media led to Clr Blakeley issuing a statement denying the allegations and making a counter allegation that he had also been attacked.

In the statement he said: “I can categorically say any allegation made over social media is untrue.

“The police are currently investigating an allegation of someone’s wrists being grabbed and the circumstances building up to why the person was restrained.

“The only injuries to said party are slight bruising around the wrist. Please be aware a counter allegation of assault has been filed, including biting, punching, kicking and kneeing in the balls. Like I said both of these allegations are currently being investigated and the truth will come out, if people leave the police to do their job.

“What has been alleged on Facebook is completely different to what had been alleged to the police.

“Please bear this in mind when jumping to conclusions or spreading allegations and rumours of something you have no information on.”

Clr Blakeley was elected to Mirfield Town Council in 2015 and is involved in several voluntary groups in the town including Mirfield Show and Mirfield Round Table.

Clr Blakeley confirmed he had been suspended by the Conservative Party as is routine when allegations are made.

A Tory spokesman said: “In light of allegations on social media and the subsequent police investigation, we have suspended a party member pending further investigation.”

Clr Blakeley has stood down temporarily as mayor and his deputy Clr Martin Ibberson has taken over his duties.