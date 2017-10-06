The video will start in 8 Cancel

Officials could be set to review the 24 hour opening at McDonald’s following the death of a man in the latest violent flare up by the Huddersfield town centre premises.

Graham Bell, 37, of Dalton, died on Wednesday following an attack outside the restaurant in the early hours of last Sunday.

Mr Bell is thought to have served in the British Army and was a father.

A murder investigation has been launched but no one has yet been charged in connection with his death. Two boys, aged 15 and 16, were earlier arrested for assault and released on bail.

Kirklees’ top police officer has now spoken out to re-assure the public following a number of disturbing incidents in the vicinity of McDonald’s over the past few months.

Kirklees District Commander Chief Superintendent, Steve Cotter, said: “Following on from the tragic incident last weekend in Huddersfield, I would like to pass on my sincerest condolences to Mr Bell’s family.

“Officers from Kirklees District on the night were on the scene within a few minutes to administer first aid to him. The investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

“There have been a number of incidents in Huddersfield town centre which have understandably caused real concern among our communities.

“I would like to reassure residents that we are maintaining an overt policing presence in Kirklees and when any disorder turns into criminality, we capture the perpetrators and bring them to justice before the courts.

“We continue to monitor premises in the town centre to ensure that they are compliant with the licences they have been issued by the local authorities.

“When we have concerns about any premises, their licence will be called in for review.

“We benefit from partnership working across Kirklees and we continue to conduct a high visibility policing operation in the town centre at weekends in order to prevent anti-social behaviour, alcohol-related disorder and any sort of criminality.

“Our officers and staff work closely with partners to ensure anyone involved in criminality in the district will be brought to justice.”

Chair of Kirklees Council’s licensing panel, Clr Carole Pattison, said she believed the matter of McDonald’s 24 hour licence would come before the council in the coming months.

She said: “Council officers are discussing it along with the police.

“The opening hours can be considered if the police ask us for a review.”

Typically, premises that have periods of trouble are asked to employ more security.

But Clr Pattison pointed out that McDonald’s already had security and most of the trouble was outside of its doors.

She added: “It’s position is very central and it has late night drinking establishments around it.

“It’s a gathering point and whether it was open or shut I’m not sure whether things would be any different.”

McDonald’s has also released a statement following Mr Bell’s death.

A spokesperson said: “We were deeply saddened to hear this news and our condolences go to Mr Bell’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are continuing to co-operate fully with the police in their investigation and are unable to provide further comment.”