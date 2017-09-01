Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's no wonder McDonald's hasn't authorised this challenge even if it involves buying huge amounts of their food.

Nevertheless fast food fans have been attempting to win £100 by taking on the Big Mac Meal Challenge.

Authors of the challenge set up a Facebook group offering a prize for anyone who can wolf the feast down within an hour - and keep it down for 30 minutes after.

To qualify you must swallow FOUR Big Macs, four large fries and four milkshakes of any flavour. Apparently, the milkshakes are what make it especially difficult.

This must be done within an hour before the contestant has to sit uncomfortably for a further half an hour and try to avoid vomiting.

If you're sick before the 30 minutes have elapsed it's a fail.

According to the rules, no food or drink substitutions are allowed.

(Image: Flickr/Oliver Joe McLaughlin)

For those who hate gherkins, thankfully these are optional and may be removed.

"You may do anything you like to the food and drink (heat it, blend it all up in a bucket and drink it, chill it, swallow it whole...whatever)," the page says.

"As long as it's 100% consumed (including little bits of lettuce, all those little fries stuck at the bottom of the carton and every bit of milkshake), then it's passable. Clean containers are the key."

The 'awards' section of the Facebook page reads: "£100 for the winner (approximately $160).

"If you fail you must reimburse for the meals, plus three pints of beer of the local organiser's choosing at the host venue (one for the poor sch**ck who has to schlep to McDonalds for your food, one for the House and one for the Official Timekeeper)."

"Fair warning: If you think you can do this, you're wrong. But for some reason people keep on trying. And we'll keep drinking their beer."