Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Customers at a McDonald’s found themselves ‘locked in’ after a fight broke out in the restaurant car park.

Police were called last night (Thursday) after reports of two men in a brawl at the Heckmondwike branch of the fast food joint on Northgate.

A car was damaged following the fight, although no-one was arrested and police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

One eyewitness said she was sat in the car with her daughter and grandson when she saw the fight, and called the police.

She said that “a rucksack came flying at [the] window where we sat” and that there was a “lockdown” in the restaurant.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at 20:08 last night to an altercation between two males on Northgate in Heckmondwike.

“Two males were fighting in the car park of a restaurant and a car was damaged. Enquiries are ongoing into this incident.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference 13170225091.