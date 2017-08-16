Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mechanic has been given a community order after he failed to deliver engines and parts advertised for sale online to customers who had paid for them.

Leeds Crown Court heard David Bray, who traded as TGS Motor Repairs, advertised the items through his eBay account giving his mobile number.

Jo Shepherd, prosecuting, said the account was registered through his address in High Close, Linthwaite , but when contacted for reconditioned engines or other parts he got the customers to make payments through the BACS system rather than PayPal on eBay where they would have been covered.

One man ordered a gearbox for his VW Golf on June 29 last year and paid £400 through the bank transfer but the part never arrived.

He repeatedly contacted Bray and sent him texts and was promised a refund but that never came and he got in touch with Action Fraud.

In October another customer ordered a reconditioned engine for a Ford Transit van paying a refundable £200 deposit, the cost of £800 and a £50 delivery fee. When the engine never arrived he requested a refund without success.

Miss Shepherd said another customer paid a similar £1,050 for a recondition engine in November which did not arrive and no refund was paid.

Finally, another customer paid £2,100 for two reconditioned engines and was requested to transfer the money direct to a bank account, the engines never arrived and he got no refund.

Bray was arrested on December 14 last year and accepted money was owing. He said he had difficulties at the time because he owed £32,000 in business rates to Kirklees Council.

Tom Rushbrooke, representing Bray, said he had worked as a mechanic for 12 years and had never been in trouble before, but last year had got into financial difficulties, including owing rates.

He also had difficulties obtaining parts and had unfortunately advertised the engines before the work was completed hoping he would be able to finish them.

He had now been made bankrupt but was continuing to work rebuilding engines and earning so could pay some compensation.

Bray, 38, admitted four charges of fraud and was given a 12 month community order with 200 hours unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £4,600 compensation at £200 a month.

Recorder Simon Jackson QC said: “You got yourself into financial difficulties and then embarked on this fraudulent scheme where you advertised engines while there was no prospect of delivering them.”