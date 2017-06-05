Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A veteran has been awarded a peace medal for his services in the Korean war – out of the blue.

Keith Lodge, of Cowlersley, received a Korean Ambassador for Peace Medal 65 years after serving in the war-torn peninsula.

The married 84-year-old says he was ‘surprised’ to receive the medal in the post, having received no prior warning about its arrival.

He said: “It’s something I’ve always been proud of because South Korea has progressed so well through the years, especially in terms of democracy.”

The war began when North Korea invaded South Korea in mid-1950 and continued until mid-1953. Both US and UK troops came to the aid of South Korea.

Mr Lodge had joined the Duke of Wellington’s regiment as an 18-year-old and just one year later he was shooting a machine gun from trenches in South Korea.

While he was in Germany in 1952, he was drafted into the Korean war and spent two years there.

He recalled: “I remember during the Battle of the Hook, which was near Kaesong near the border, there were quite a lot of casualties.

“We had 124 casualties that night; 20 were dead, some had died when the trenches collapsed on them, some had died in the open; 20 were missing, some turned up but some had been taken prisoner.

“But there were good days as well as the bad and I enjoyed my time in Korea. We spent five days in Toyko for resting and recuperation and I remember boarding a flight once when the pilot and co-pilot wore parachutes.”

When the war ended, he moved on to serve in Gibraltar on the south coast of Spain – bringing his total to five years in service.

Mr Lodge, who had grown up in Sheepridge, returned home to England where he began working as a gear cutter at engineering firm David Brown’s in Lockwood.

He then met his wife Cynthia, who grew up in Linthwaite, through his younger sister.

Cynthia, now 78, was a mender and an office worker before the couple, who have no children, retired.