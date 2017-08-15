Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It will be a dream come true for Holmfirth’s coolest kid when he takes to the London stage.

Siam Elvidge, 10, a Wooldale Juniors pupil, will play the effortlessly cool Freddy – a key role in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s School of Rock - The Musical which is based on the iconic hit movie at the New London Theatre.

Given a rocking new score by Andrew Lloyd Webber, School of Rock – The Musical, follows slacker and wannabe rock star Dewey Finn turn a class of straight-A 10 year old students into an ear-popping, riff-scorching, all-conquering rock band.

Siam’s dad Scott, a Huddersfield firefighter, said his son beat off stiff competition from more than 1,000 contenders for the role which involves drumming, singing solo and acting, the latter two skills which were unfamiliar to him but to which he has now adapted to with some panache.

Scott said: “I got to know about the initial auditions in Sheffield through a fellow firefighter, Darren Bagley, who has now retired. His daughter Olivia also attends Ricky’s School of Rock in Linthwaite along with Siam.

“To be honest I sat on it for three weeks. Obviously, it’s a very high standard that’s expected. One day I was having a look at it and he asked what I was doing and I told him. I asked him if he fancied having a go and he said ‘Yes’.

“We went to Sheffield City Hall on June 10 and he had to perform a work of his choice which was The Who’s Who Are You?, an a cappella, specifically group or solo singing without instrumental accompaniment, which he chose Pink Floyd’s Another Brick in the Wall. Finally, he had to deliver a monologue from The Goonies, a 1985 American adventure comedy film directed by Richard Donner.

“He was then invited down to London four days later. In fact we went down to London a further nerve-wracking five times. I did my best not to let him know the gravity of the situation – there were only two spots for Freddy.

“The outcome was that he got the position and the production company has been absolutely outstanding. It has meant him staying in London for the best part of a week for rehearsals, going down on a Sunday and bringing him back on a Friday for the weekend.

“The whole experience has been a complete whirlwind. I haven’t seen him perform yet on stage. but myself and his mum Joy will be going down to see him perform on September 2 and his contract will run until March 2018.

“His is one of the four main child characters so it’s quite a big part and he has never done anything like this, acting, before, apart from school plays so his ability has come completely out of the blue though his granddad and great grandfather were musicians.

“He was just doing drumming at Ricky’s and as most of the children came from acting clubs it didn’t inspire me with confidence that he could do that really. However, due to the excellent talent-spotting ability of the Andrew Lloyd Webber crew he got the part. To have his ability confirmed by other people is quite an achievement.”

Siam, who got his first drum set aged three, said: “I really enjoyed the auditions. I had a lot of fun and got to play with really talented musicians from all over the country.

“The rehearsals are great, each week just gets better and better. I can’t wait for my first performance and to start with all my new friends in the kids and adult cast.”