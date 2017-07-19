Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This eight-year-old girl is packing a punch thanks to growth hormones.

Little Freya Wallwork, who has Turner syndrome, has just been awarded her first black belt in karate after four years of training.

As the genetic disorder affects her height, she injects herself daily with human growth hormones (HGH).

As well as helping her bones to grow, HGH also helps muscle to grow and has been used illegally by famous sports stars - including rugby league player Terry Newton.

Freya’s mum Janet, a trainee personal trainer, said: “The growth hormones have given her lots of muscles - she’s got more than me.

“It might have actually made her stronger than she should be for her age.”

Freya trains once a week at Huddersfield Cobras Freestyle Karate Club in Meltham.

But the Meltham Moor Primary School pupil doesn’t aspire to be a sensei when she grows up - she wants to be a vet instead.

What is Turner syndrome?

It is caused by the complete or partial deletion of the X chromosome.

The incidence of TS is approximately 1:2000 live female births.

Two main clinical features of TS are short stature and non-functioning ovaries. Diagnosis can be made at birth if, for instance, a newborn needs heart surgery because of coarctation of the aorta or because of oedema of the hands and feet.

Most girls are diagnosed in early childhood when growth fails or later when the absence of a pubertal growth spurt and development of secondary sexual characteristics become apparent.

Girls with TS may have only a few or several of the features associated with TS, but short stature and infertility are nearly always present. The possibility of growth hormone treatment for short stature and IVF for infertility are options now available to those with TS.

The majority of girls and women with TS are healthy, happy and lead normal lives.