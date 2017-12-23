Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He’s a very special Examiner Baby of the Year.

For little Arthur Eagleton has gone one better than dad Gareth – and his aunts and uncles – to win the popular competition.

A delighted Gareth explained: “I was entered into the competition in the past and so were my two younger sisters and younger brother. It’s been a bit of a family tradition!”

Gareth said his mum, Bridget, who entered all of her children for the award when they were babies, would be particularly pleased that grandson Arthur had taken the title. “She will be over the moon,” he said. “This will make her day – or even her year!”

Parents Gareth, 35, and Sarah, 28, live at Kirkheaton. Gareth is assistant manager at the Aldi store in Milnsbridge and Sarah is a high school teacher.

Gareth said Arthur, who will be five months old on New Year’s Eve, was a happy child.

“He has his moments, like all babies,” said Gareth. “But generally, he is a good baby. He has never stopped smiling. We’ve taken lots of photos of him and he knows when the camera is there and puts on a happy smile. He has a toy that reads out a story and as soon as he hears it, his face lights up.”

He added: “It’s an exciting time for all of us at the moment with Arthur’s first Christmas and winning the award makes it even more special.”

Also celebrating are our Examiner Baby of the Year category winners.

Sixteen-month-old Billy Walker won the category for babies aged 10 to 18 months, delighting parents Ashley Walker and Kim Paeglis, who live at Salendine Nook.

Lucas Crawley, of Nether Close, Rawthorpe, was the winner of the 19 to 36 months category. Lucas, who has just turned two, is the son of partners Paul Crawley and Sinead Kagzi. Paul said: “He’s a boisterous lad who likes football and cars. He doesn’t know it yet, but he’s also a Town fan!”

Eden Ruby Milner, who will be four on December 30, won the category for three to five-year-olds. Mum and dad Laura and Tom Milner, of Meltham, entered both Eden and her 14-month-old sister Reenie in the competition. Said Laura: “She’s really good and really kind and loves crafts and colouring.”