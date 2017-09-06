Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Radha Patel is not your average pharmacist.

The 24-year-old used her brains and beauty to make it through to the finals of Miss Great Britain.

Radha, a pharmacy student at Huddersfield University, has made it to the final 50 and will attend the grand final on September 15.

And she’s done it while completing her Masters, working full time as a pre-reg pharmacist and starting her own business.

Over the past few years, she has successfully managed to combine her love of science with a career as a singer, model and as a fitness trainer.

Radha said: “I have always loved maths and the sciences in school but at the same time, I love travelling, keeping fit and I love singing.

“Getting up on that stage in front of thousands and performing is such a thrill. Taking a year out from my studies to join a girl band and singing on the X Factor has certainly given my confidence a great boost.

“Now I want to show girls my own age that you can be a ‘geek’ and still have an exciting life.

“It’s not about having to choose one sort of life for the other, for me it’s all about a perfect balance of designing your life so that the two can co-exist.

“Competing in this prestigious event has been a dream that I’ve had for a long time, but never had the chance, because of other commitments, to pursue.

“Winning this event is incredibly important to me because I want to be a role model for other young girls who struggle with the idea of achieving a big dream, yet simply find themselves faced with the day to day challenges of everyday life.

“These days I hear so much about young women burning out at an early age due to the unrealistic pressures that society and Instagram places on them.

“I may only be 24-years-old yet even for a young person like me, it not always been easy.

“So many times I’ve fallen down and messed up, but the most important thing has been always – to find ways to re-set my frame of mind when I hit a bump in the road.

“Girls out there need to know that it is not the struggle that defines you.”

Radha, also a trained yoga teacher, has also just launched an online fitness company, which she’ll run while working as a full time as a Pre-Registration Pharmacist.

She’ll be vlogging her experiences in the Miss GB finals and added: “For me Miss Great Britain is a competition which will give me a platform to speak and to connect with so many more people in a positive way.”

You can follow Radha’s journey on her YouTube channel and by following her on social media @pradha108

