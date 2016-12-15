The video will start in 8 Cancel

Dumped in a cat box with a small hot water bottle, these little bundles of joy have luckily been found loving owners.

But vets have urged cat owners to neuter their pets to prevent unwanted kittens being ditched.

Staff at Vets4Pets on New Hey Road, Huddersfield, discovered the five black-and-white kittens, thought to be about eight weeks old, in the car park on Monday morning. Luckily they were healthy and had been well cared for.

In keeping with the festive period the three girls and two boys have been named Holly, Ivy, Mistletoe, Mary and Joseph. All are to be re-homed.

Veterinary surgeon and practice partner Dr Julia Osborn said: “This is the third litter we have had this year. Most years we get two or three dumped on the doorstep.

“They have similar colourings and marking to previous litters so we think it’s one family that has been leaving them with us.”

She added: “We would recommend that they get their cats neutered rather than letting them have lots of litters. Cats can get pregnant from six months old.”

Vets4Pets said they do not recommend giving animals for presents at Christmas or any other time of year.