Students concocted some mouthwatering desserts when Kirklees College staged its Young Chef of the Year competition.

Ten youngsters aged 11 to 14 from local schools took part in the final of the competition at the college’s Huddersfield centre a Chapel Hill.

They were given two hours to create their showstopping desserts and wow the judges, Antony Hegney, founder and director of catering firm Asparagus Green, based at the Yorkshire Coal Mining Museum; Sally Russum, director of Russums Catering Supplies in Rotherham; and Gary Schofield, the college’s curriculum team leader for hospitality and catering.

Amelia Garbutt, a Year 9 pupil at Salendine Nook High School, was the winner with her creme brulee with raspberry coulis and tulle stack.

Others taking part were Chloe Stanisclaus, Rebecca Lockley and Andrew Clegg, all of Colne Valley High School; Chloe Sykes, and Alina Shukat, both of Salendine Nook High School; Azam Mahmood, of All Saints Catholic College; Sophie Franz, of Huddersfield Grammar School and Asha Brown and Nayar Rizwan, both of Rastrick High School.