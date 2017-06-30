The video will start in 8 Cancel

A bodybuilder has lifted two major trophies just a year after joining a Huddersfield gym.

Michael Bryce has credited fellow bodybuilders at Top Bodies gym on St John’s Road for helping improve his physique.

The 27-year-old has been lifting weights for several years but has taken it to another level in the past 12 months.

This month Michael, of Lindley, won the British Natural Bodybuilding Federation Scottish Men’s Heavyweight title and the Overall title.

He was delighted and overwhelmed when two gym friends from Huddersfield, Ben Ross and Tom Hall-Say, travelled to Perth in Scotland to support him in the competition.

And he thanked former World Bodybuilding Champion Nigel Davis for mentoring him in Huddersfield.

Michael, who works at Syngenta, said natural bodybuilding was about building muscle without using steroids or supplements. His focus is on a good diet and lots of weight lifting.

His routine involves training six days a week. He works on his ‘posing’ routines which are essential to impress competition judges.

He also has to eat seven or eight small meals a day, which begins with porridge and microwaved egg whites and includes lots of chicken, protein shakes and veg.