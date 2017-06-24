Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lifelong supporter John Woodward has marked Huddersfield Town's amazing promotion in unique fashion - by teaching his pet parrot to sing the praises of the club's German boss David Wagner!

Having shared videos of the parrot saying both "up the town" and "David Wagner's Barmy Army!" in the broadest of West Yorkshire accents, it's clear that it isn't just Huddersfield's human fans that're delighted by their achievement.

Rich - who is John's son - was behind the tweeted videos, but says his father must take all the credit, as he's "retired with too much time on his hands". It's time well spent if you ask us, Rich.

Huddersfield Town are only a couple of months away from making their debut in the Premier League, which seems like plenty enough time for John to teach his parrot some more Town classics. Perhaps a bit of Smile A While, next?