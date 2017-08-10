Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Seven adorable dogs and pups are looking for new homes in West Yorkshire.

Every week brings more abandoned pets to Dogs Trust Leeds and here are just some of the canines who want to be freed before the last of the summer sun.

Four of the pooches are bonded and have to be rehomed as pairs.

Dylan and Dougal, four-year-old beagles, didn’t have the best chance in life and will benefit from further training.

They need patience and understanding owners with a secure garden. They need a home without young children and would like to be the only dogs in the home.

Sirius, a seven-year-old Lurcher, and Harley, a three-year-old crossbreed, became homeless when their owner had to move house.

The pair are easy to walk together and would be best living with children no younger than 13.

Sirius doesn’t like being left alone so will need owners around quite a lot to help him settle in.

Alfie, an eight-year-old crossbreed, has been at the centre for two months.

He would love a secure garden to play in and to live in a quieter area where he can truly relax on his walks.

He would also love his new owners to be around a lot of the time as he loves the company of his two-legged friends, but he would like to be the only pet in the home.

Gizmo, a two-year-old crossbreed, has been at the centre for a year after his owner could no longer give him the time and attention he needs.

He has his paws crossed for an adult only home where he is the only dog.

Scamp, an eight-month-old border collie, found himself homeless at such a young age after his owner sadly became ill.

He still has lots of puppy energy and loves playing football but can be a little shy to begin with as he lacks a little bit of confidence.

Like Gizmo, he would be most suited to a home without young children or other dogs and with patient owners who love the challenge of an energetic, intelligent pup.

To find out more, call 0300 303 0292 or visit Dogs Trust Leeds, Woodlands Farm, York Road, Leeds LS15 4NL.

The centre is open noon to 4pm Friday to Monday, and noon to 7.40pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays.