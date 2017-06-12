Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Seven inspirational volunteers have been recognised for their dedicated service to people in Kirklees.

The seven – who together have given more than a century of service to support children, families and people with disabilities – were presented with awards by the Mayor of Kirklees, Clr Christine Iredale , during the council’s celebration of Volunteer’s Week.

Recipients at the ceremony at Huddersfield Town Hall included 92-year-old Vera Stanley, who may be Kirklees’ oldest volunteer. Her enthusiasm for her volunteering role with public health is as great as when she started 25 years ago.

Parmajit Bains, who nominated Vera, said: “Vera has made a massive contribution to campaigns to improve people’s health. She is meticulous in her work; a lot of the time going above and beyond what is expected. Vera is an example to us all and is a joy to have around the office.”

Stephen Barber has been the friendly face of the Kirklees Shopmobility service for 26 years. Carly Munro, of Age UK, said: “He is known by everyone using this service. He brightens up our waiting area and welcomes people coming in to find out about help for themselves or their relatives. Our Kirklees shop wouldn’t be what it is without Stephen.”

June Barrow has volunteered at the Phoenix Youth Club in Holmfirth for the past 50 years, supporting thousands of 13 to 19-year-olds through a variety of activities.

Sarah Robinson was nominated for volunteering at Auntie Pam’s, which offers mums-to-be support, information and guidance. Over the last two years, she has inspired other local women to become volunteers and to undertake additional learning to help them build confidence and move into further education or employment.

David Quarmby is chairman of the Kirklees Visual Impairment Network and receives an award for tirelessly supporting the development of the group and increase inclusivity.

Jan Eliasz is a family support volunteer with Northorpe Hall Child and Family Trust in Mirfield. His volunteering role involves supporting families to make positive changes in their lives.

Mary Sharpe is being recognised for running Almondbury Disabled Leisure Group, which provides social and leisure activities for disabled people and their carers.

Clr Iredale said: “I am really pleased to have this opportunity to meet and thank these wonderful people who have given so much to help others.

“Volunteers are so important in making communities across Kirklees better places, and providing support and friendship to people who are lonely or facing challenges. With over 30m hours a year given by volunteers in Kirklees, they really do make the difference.”