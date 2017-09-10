Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Six adorable dogs are looking for new homes in West Yorkshire.

Every week brings new canines to Dogs Trust Leeds and here are just some of the pooches who want to be freed before the autumn chill sets in.

Duke, an 18-month-old Whippet, arrived at the rehoming centre last month as a stray.

He can live with older teenage children and would love to have a secure garden to run around in.

Lenny, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, found himself homeless after a change in his owners’ work commitments.

The 10-year-old is still quite active, loving walks little and often and he thoroughly enjoys mooching around the garden.

He is currently in a foster home and would love to live in an adult-only home where he will have company most of the time.

He should be okay with older visiting children and he is happy to say hello to four-legged friends when he is out and about but he would like to be the only pet in the home.

Like Lenny, Merlin arrived at the centre because his owners’ working hours changed.

The two-year-old is a typical clever Border Collie who loves his walks but he is a sensitive soul so he needs to live in a quieter, rural area as he doesn’t like to be around traffic.

He will need a quiet adult-only home with patient owners.

Tufty, a Greyhound, arrived at the centre with an injured leg and was very anxious.

The three-year-old is very shy so she will need to meet her potential owners several times before heading to a quiet, adult-only home.

Patch, an eight-year-old Jack Russell cross, and Winston, a 10-year-old Terrier cross, found themselves homeless after their owner died.

They are totally devoted to each other and love doing everything together.

They would love to be the only pets in the home and, like Whippet, could live with teenage children.

To find out more, call 0300 303 0292 or visit Dogs Trust Leeds, Woodlands Farm, York Road, Leeds LS15 4NL.

The centre is open noon to 4pm Friday to Monday, and noon to 7.40pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays.