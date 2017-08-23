Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The residents of Kirkburton have seen nothing like it.

Villagers became caught up in the excitement as worshippers at All Hallows Church hosted a three-week visit by members of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church – introducing parishioners to one of the world’s oldest Christian traditions.

About 150 members – comprising British subjects, refugees and asylum seekers – have been residing at All Hallows Church, sleeping in the pews, taking part in quiet prayer, fasting ad cooking simple meals during the build-up to the Feast of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary.

Yesterday (TUES), their numbers grew to about 700 as they were joined by fellow church members from across the country for the feast day itself when the church came alive with joyful music, singing and hand-clapping. The service even included five baptisms

The Rev Amanda Grant, vicar at All Hallows, stepped in after the visitors’ initial plans fell through.

She said: “We had three days to plan with the festival. The venue they had been trying to arrange fell through and the festival was due to be cancelled. So I agreed to host the festival of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary over a 16-day period.

“A lot of the people arrived on August 6. Others have been slowly arriving as the climax to the festival neared. We had around 700 people in and around All Hallows’ Church today – a fantastic event.”

She added: “Kirkburton is a sleepy little village which hasn’t seen anything like this before. Everyone has welcomed them – and they have been impeccable guests, courteous, loving and kind.”