Superwoman Charlotte Giddings has undergone four major operations to try and reduce a brain tumour which has also seen her having part of her skull removed.

But the mum of two never gives up fighting and her strength is inspiring others.

Charlotte, 35, was diagnosed with a tumour in March, 2015, and underwent a nine-hour operation in September that year. She had to be awake throughout the procedure due to the position of the tumour and the danger that the operation could leave her with a permanent loss of left side function.

In May last year she had a second operation to have the right side of her skull removed after it became infected. In September, she had a third operation to fit a titanium plate and in March this year, Charlotte had a seven-hour operation to remove more of the tumour.

And her fight has now inspired her husband and two friends to undertake a 101-mile charity walk.

Nick Giddings and pals Dan Sharp and Ian Gledhill are tackling a section of the TransPennine Trail to raise money for Brain Tumour Research this weekend – as Nick’s wife Charlotte recovers from a series of gruelling operations to reduce a tumour on her brain.

The three men, with friend Paul Dyer in the support vehicle, set off from Southport on Thursday for the start of a four-day trek which will end on Sunday at Clayton West Cricket Club – where the fundraising will continue with a barbecue, raffle and attractions including a bouncy castle.

Nick and Charlotte’s son, Charlie, 10, and daughter Phoebe, seven, will join their day at Denby Dale to walk the final few miles with them. The trio, who will walk an average of 25 miles a day, have already raised more than £1,700 in donations to their JustGiving page.

Nick, 46, said: “She really struggled with this one as she was not very well during surgery and also had a seizure. Once again, superwoman flew through surgery and was home three days later.”

Charlotte now has three-monthly MRI scans to check that the is kept under control and will also receive radiotherapy.

She said: “I have had a three-year battle with a brain tumour and have thrown myself into trying to fundraise for Brain Tumour Research. Unfortunately, it is one of the biggest killers yet one of the least talked about.”

Before her diagnosis, Charlotte and Nick ran a recruitment business for the motor trade from home. To provide a steady income during Charlotte’s illness, Nick got a job as general manager at Halifax Volkswagen. Staff at the showroom are also raising money for the cause by trying to “beat the boss” and walk more than 101 on a treadmill.

Charlotte said her biggest disappointment now was not being able to drive as she recovers from her loss of mobility.

She said: “I’ve been doing housewifey things and looking after the children, who are being very protective of their mum! Eventually, I’d like to get back into the motor trade.”