Two teens helped a grandmother after she collapsed outside Huddersfield Bus Station.

Elizabeth Woodhead, 16, and her boyfriend Liam Parker-Milnes, also 16, came to Joyce Johnson’s rescue when she collapsed in the town centre on Tuesday.

Together, they picked her up, cleaned the rain off her clothes, called an ambulance and waited with her until it arrived.

One of Joyce’s 43 grandchildren Naomi Regan, 23, posted an appeal to find the kind couple on Facebook.

Naomi said: “Elizabeth found me through the Examiner’s article.

“She had mentioned helping someone in town to her stepmother who then saw the article and she messaged me soon after.

“We’re not sure what we’re going to get them yet, but we’re hoping to arrange to meet them as soon as my grandma is out of the hospital.”

Joyce, who had been on the way to do her grocery shopping, was not injured when she fell, but she was taken to hospital where she was told that she had a blood clot in her lung.

The 78-year-old had been treated for blood clots in her legs two years ago, which she thought was no longer an issue, but when she got to hospital she was diagnosed with a double pulmonary embolism.

Elizabeth, who goes to Huddersfield New College, said: “We came out of the station and we saw her fall to the ground so we immediately went over and laid her on her side.

“When she woke up, we brought her to sit down and she told us she was having breathing problems so we called an ambulance.

“I only did what any person would do.

“It was a massive shock that her family wanted to thank us because we didn’t expect anything from it. I was glad to hear she was okay.”