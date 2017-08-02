Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Futuristic fire engines built by a Meltham-based firm are set for service at Gibraltar Airport following a £2.5m deal.

Emergency services equipment firm Rosenbauer UK is to supply four high-tech air crash trucks to the airport in early 2018.

The powerful Panther trucks, incorporating Euro 6 engines, include a “Stinger” machine with a high reach extendable turret capable of throwing water more than 100 metres at a rate of 6,000 litres a minute. The fire engines will be stationed at the airport for fire crews to use in emergency response situations.

“The team and I are extremely excited to be working with Gibraltar Airport on this project,” said Oliver North, Rosenbauer UK’s managing director.

“We are also equally excited at the prospect of delivering the pinnacle of aircraft rescue and firefighting machines at the absolute cutting edge of technology. We now look forward to executing an efficient build programme specific to Gibraltar’s high expectations.”

The partnership is another highlight for Rosenbauer UK following a contract win worth about £6m earlier this year to supply its new HEROS-titan fire helmets to more than a score of fire and rescue services throughout the UK.

Rosenbauer UK Ltd, part of Austria-based Rosenbauer Group, already supplies fire fighting vehicles to a number of UK airports, including Leeds-Bradford, Gatwick and Heathrow and to UK fire and rescue services including ones in Scotland, Lancashire, Buckinghamshire and Surrey.