A heroin addict who stole from three branches of the same supermarket has been ordered to undergo drug treatment.

Mark Bloor had managed to stay out of trouble for eight years, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard, but he fell back into his £20-a-day habit and blamed his girlfriend as she moved in the same circle of drug users he had tried to avoid.

Bloor, 44, of Helme Lane in Meltham, pleaded guilty to three thefts from the Co-op when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court from custody.

He was caught on camera taking £24 worth of steak from the Golcar branch. He also admitted thefts from his local store in Meltham and targeting the Marsden branch.

Magistrates sentenced him to six months of drug rehabilitation as part of a community order. He must also comply with a curfew for six weeks.