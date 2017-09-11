Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It may not have been the perfect romantic backdrop for a proposal – but Hurricane Irma certainly lent some drama to Meltham man Ryan Crosby’s big moment.

For months Ryan had been secretly planning to propose to girlfriend Jess Peters, 27, at Disneyland in Orlando, Florida.

But the day before they were due to fly out he learned the hurricane, which has left six million homes in the state without power, was due to hit their exact location.

Despite the news, determined Ryan, 20, didn’t even dream of cancelling the holiday - and managed to pop the question exactly as planned, including getting down on one knee!

He said: “We landed on Thursday afternoon – we only heard about it the day before we left. The storm hit us on Sunday. Before that it was sunny, very warm and humid. I proposed next to Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyworld - and she said yes!

“We went out to celebrate that night at a Brazilian steak house. I was over the moon when she said yes.

“When I saw how big the hurricane was I thought I better do it before it arrived. She had no clue - she was very surprised!”

Irma was classified a category four hurricane on Sunday – the second highest category with winds reaching up to 130mph.

The 400-mile-wide storm, which swamped homes and boats, was finally downgraded to a category 2 with winds of up to 100mph, leaving more than 160,000 people waiting in shelters.

Meanwhile Ryan and Jess, who have been together almost two years, were placed under a curfew in their hotel in International Drive, near SeaWorld, during the worst of the storm.

Ryan said they were unable to leave the hotel until 6pm tonight (Monday).

He said: “We are glad the worst is over. We go home Friday. We never really thought about cancelling but we were watching the alerts closely.

“I went outside at midnight to film the video when the storm was at its peak.

“Last night (Sunday) we didn’t get much sleep from all the noise. It was terrifying stuff - we were very worried, especially with a big glass window in the hotel and wind blowing straight at us!”

Jess said: “I was very shocked when Ryan got down on one knee stood by magical kingdom. I screamed yes and then burst into tears! I couldn’t be happier - I wasn’t going to let Irma spoil our holiday!”