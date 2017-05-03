WATCH: Jonathan Hogg aiming to go one better with

Staff and pupils at Meltham CE Primary School will be climbing Everest five times over to raise cash to turn a tired-looking courtyard area into a learning space with seating, sensory zone and musical walls.

But they won’t be travelling to Nepal when they undertake their challenge on Friday, May 12, as their “Everest” is right outside the school gates.

Each child and member of staff at the school will walk up Royd Edge in Meltham, a distance of half a mile with an “ascent” of 300ft. On reaching the “summit” they will put a thumb print on a class star to record their achievement. The staff will also walk or cycle up Wessenden Head from “Everest Base Camp” at Meltham Liberal Club after school. This is a climb of 900ft.

Nicola Kinsey, senior business support officer at the school, said: “Once all ascents are added together from the school’s 388 pupils and 40 staff we think we will have climbed Mount Everest – 29,029 ft – about five times!

“The children are collecting sponsors and we have a Just Giving page open in the hope we can raise £10,000 to make our dream learning area a reality.”

The project follows a visit by Holmfirth teacher and mountaineer Andy Taylor who told the children about his ascent of the real Everest.