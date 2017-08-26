Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two defendants accused of trying to murder a hairdresser in his Lindley salon both denied to police starting fires in the premises, a jury heard.

Aaron Holroyd and Joshua Gibbon were arrested after Marcus Sewell-Fletcher was found injured in his smoke filled salon in Acre Street on the morning of February 18.

When interviewed Leeds Crown Court heard yesterday (Friday) both accepted having gone back to the salon with Mr Fletcher after they had all been drinking in the nearby Bay Horse pub.

Gibbon, 25 of Quarmby Road and Holroyd, 24 of Briarlyn Road, Birchencliffe each deny causing Mr Fletcher grievous bodily harm with intent, attempting to murder him and arson being reckless whether lives were endangered.

Det Con Craig Foulkes and Peter Moulson QC, prosecuting, read interviews to the jury in which Holroyd said after about half-an-hour he had gone downstairs to the toilet and returned to find Gibbon arguing with Mr Fletcher saying he was “taking the p**s.”

He said Gibbon began throwing his arms about knocking hairdressing products off the shelves and a “hysterical” Mr Fletcher moved to stop him.

Holroyd said: “Gibbo is not having it, he turned round and hit him. As he hit him he’s fallen through the doorway and gone down the stairs.”

He said he found Mr Fletcher unconscious at the bottom and he and Gibbon tried to lift him up but he was too heavy so they left him.

Holroyd said he was panicking and at one stage left the salon and spoke to a girl outside and told her what Gibbon had done. She did not want to be involved.

When he went back in Gibbon threw a brick at the window. They then argued when he wanted to leave and Gibbon wanted help to clean up. Holroyd said he punched Gibbon who retaliated by hitting him repeatedly, causing his nose to bleed.

After he cleaned himself up he did leave and went to his girlfriend’s home. He wished he had phoned police or an ambulance for Mr Fletcher.

He said: “I’m innocent, I know I haven’t hit him.”

When he left he said there was no fire or water damage.

In a later interview he said he did remember Mr Fletcher making a sexual remark prior to Gibbon’s actions.

Gibbon claimed in interview he tussled with Mr Fletcher after the older man touched his penis over his clothes and they ended up both falling down the stairs.

He said it was Holroyd who then attacked Mr Fletcher downstairs. Holroyd left first and he followed. He denied starting any fires.

The trial continues on Tuesday.