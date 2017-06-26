Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men were subjected to a terrifying robbery in which thugs demanded they hand over their belongings at knifepoint.

The victims were walking along Trinity Street towards Greenhead Park when they were approached by two other men demanding their cash and phones, while threatening them with a knife.

The robbery occurred at 2am on Wednesday morning last week (June 21), although police have only just released details.

The first suspect is described as white male, 5ft 10”, between 16-20-years-old, stocky build with dark blonde curly hair. He was wearing a black bandana and black hoody.

The second man is described as a white male, 5ft 10in, slim build with short dark hair. He had a tribal tattoo on the left hand side of his neck and was wearing a black hoody.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Huddersfield CID via 101.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.