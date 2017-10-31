Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Another charity has voiced disquiet over a potential threat to Kirklees Council’s all age disability service and home-to-school transport.

Mencap in Kirklees said any risk to services for people with a learning disability would be a matter for concern.

The charity has spoken out after the Examiner revealed Kirklees Council is proposing to axe some free transport for pupils who live more than three miles from their school.

Mencap’s stance follows a warning by Contact, the UK charity for families with disabled children, that the authority’s consultation exercise - which ended on Sunday Oct 22 - could be deemed unlawful if it fails to give parents sufficient time to respond.

Kirklees Council says it is proposing to “usually” provide free home-to-school travel arrangements “only where the law says we must.”

That means it would fund free travel arrangements for children of compulsory school age who are permanently residing within the borough and attending what the council defines as their nearest suitable school. Those who have chosen to attend schools further away are most likely to lose their passes.

The move has been condemned by headteachers, parents and councillors who say it will adversely affect many families, particularly those on low incomes.

Carol Haigh, chief executive of Mencap in Kirklees, said the charity “welcomes the opportunity the council has offered people with a learning disability and their carers to make their views known through this consultation exercise.

“We would be extremely concerned if the outcome of the consultation was that services for people with a learning disability are reduced.

“Short breaks are essential to carers who provide an enormous amount of support to enable a family member to live at home. Without them there would be greater demand for full-time permanent care, putting an even bigger strain on council resources.”