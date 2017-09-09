Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A menswear firm which employs more than 300 people has gone into administration.

Bradford-based Greenwoods, which has a shop in the Packhorse Centre in Huddersfield, is continuing to trade.

The company, which hires wedding suits and formal wear, has 63 stores and two concessions across the UK and employs around 318 people with an annual turnover of £20 million.

Administrators Deloitte said they were “assessing options” and a spokesman said the store group would continue to trade for the immediate future. No redundancies have been announced.

Adrian Berry and Clare Boardman, from Deloitte, have been appointed as joint administrators.

Mr Berry said various options were being looked at including the sale of the business.

He added: “No redundancies are being announced at this stage and we are grateful to the employees for their support at this difficult time.

“This is a challenging time for the UK retail sector, which has affected the company.”