A man suffering from mental health problems struggled to turn up for unpaid work sessions.

Dale Vokes, 25, was handed the community order in April.

But he breached the order three times and only managed to complete 10 hours out of the 100 hours given to him, Kirklees magistrates heard.

Mohammed Arif, mitigating, explained that Vokes missed one session due to attending an appointment at the Job Centre instead because he faced having his benefits stopped.

He added that Vokes suffered from mental health difficulties including depression and became agitated while speaking to other people.

He added: “His order is too excessive in the circumstances.”

After hearing that the unpaid work element of the order was unworkable, magistrates removed it. Vokes, of Brooklyn Drive in Cleckheaton, must instead comply with a curfew for eight weeks.