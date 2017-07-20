Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Millers Bar in Brighouse has been voted as one of the Yorkshire public’s favourite pubs for the third year running.

The popular Ale Trail produced by the tourism agency, Welcome to Yorkshire, has included the bar in it.

It comes after Millers Bar launched an upstairs restaurant, called 47 Grains, and a bespoke dog menu with food crafted by the chefs.

After a major flood in 2015 which almost saw time called on the venue, more than £300,000 of investment has been poured in, creating dozens of new jobs and fully booked evenings in the new restaurant.

Owner, Euan Noble, said: “It’s one thing to be voted for by your peers and judging panels, but to have your paying customers take time to vote for The Millers Bar is incredibly moving and humbling.”