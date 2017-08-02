A man involved in a head on crash has spoken about the ordeal.

Philip Wilson, 33, was taken to Leeds General Infirmary after a crash in Milnsbridge last Tuesday.

The healthcare assistant was left with numerous injuries, but now he’s back home he spoke to the Examiner about the incident and to thank a passerby who stopped to help.

Mr Wilson, who lives in Crosland Moor, was on his way to visit his girlfriend in Golcar when a car approached head on while he was driving from Manchester Road onto Whiteley Street.

Bruising Philip Wilson experienced after Milnsbridge crash

He said: “I’d just turned off Manchester Road when I saw a car coming at me, I didn’t have chance to get out of the way. From what I gather it clipped two other cars before hitting me.

“What happened next was a bit of a blur, I remember the car hitting me, but I then blacked out.

“I remember a lady, who I now know is called Naz Yasmin, kept me talking and made sure I was ok. She stayed with me until the emergency services arrived and I can’t fault the response I got.”

Mr Wilson, who works at Calderdale Royal Hospital, was treated for muscle pain in his shoulder, chest pain, rib injuries, abdominal bruising, neck pain and severe bruising.

Two of the cars involved in the crash in Milnsbridge
His silver Astra was a write off and he’s been signed off work for one month due to his injuries.

Mr Wilson added: “I’d feel weary getting back into a car, I still get chest pains and my body is severely bruised.

“But I saw on the Examiner Facebook page comments asking if I was ok and I wanted to let people know I am, and thank those who helped me.”

West Yorkshire Police has told the Examiner enquiries into the crash are ongoing.