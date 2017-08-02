Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man involved in a head on crash has spoken about the ordeal.

Philip Wilson, 33, was taken to Leeds General Infirmary after a crash in Milnsbridge last Tuesday.

The healthcare assistant was left with numerous injuries, but now he’s back home he spoke to the Examiner about the incident and to thank a passerby who stopped to help.

Mr Wilson, who lives in Crosland Moor, was on his way to visit his girlfriend in Golcar when a car approached head on while he was driving from Manchester Road onto Whiteley Street.

He said: “I’d just turned off Manchester Road when I saw a car coming at me, I didn’t have chance to get out of the way. From what I gather it clipped two other cars before hitting me.

“What happened next was a bit of a blur, I remember the car hitting me, but I then blacked out.

“I remember a lady, who I now know is called Naz Yasmin, kept me talking and made sure I was ok. She stayed with me until the emergency services arrived and I can’t fault the response I got.”

Mr Wilson, who works at Calderdale Royal Hospital, was treated for muscle pain in his shoulder, chest pain, rib injuries, abdominal bruising, neck pain and severe bruising.

His silver Astra was a write off and he’s been signed off work for one month due to his injuries.

Mr Wilson added: “I’d feel weary getting back into a car, I still get chest pains and my body is severely bruised.

“But I saw on the Examiner Facebook page comments asking if I was ok and I wanted to let people know I am, and thank those who helped me.”

West Yorkshire Police has told the Examiner enquiries into the crash are ongoing.