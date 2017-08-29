Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield man is walking from Manchester to London to highlight the issues surrounding “parental alienation”.

Akeib Mehmood, 28, will join about 60 people setting out from the offices of homeless people’s support group Lifeshare for a seven-day trek to the Houses of Parliament.

There they will lobby MPs for tougher laws through the family courts to prevent one parent denying the other access to their children when the split up – or acting to turn the child against that parent.

“Walking for Change, Walking for our Children’s Future” gets under way on Thursday (Aug 31) and will finish next Wednesday outside the Houses of Parliament where hundreds are expected to take part in a peaceful demonstration.

Akeib said protestors were calling for family courts to grant automatic 50-50 shared custody of the children where parents have split up – unless there were exceptional circumstances. They were also calling for action to be taken against parents who prevented their former spouses having access to the children.

The father of three, who runs Bargain Booze in Milnsbridge , said so-called “parental alienation” also meant grandparents, aunts, uncles and other relatives being denied access to grandchildren, nephews and nieces.

He said: “The ‘resident’ parent may turn the child against the parent who is no longer living there. This happens quite often but it is no recognised as such. It also affects a lot of children psychologically and emotionally.”

(Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Akeib said the walkers would be collecting donations on route to raise funds for a minibus for Lifeshare to enable homeless young people to go on trips for various activities.

Akeib, who has previously tackled Mount Snowdon to raise funds for Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, said he had not had much time to train for this latest venture.

“I go to the gym and I have been doing as much as I can around work,” he said. “I am taking time off work for this. We will be walking about 20 to 35 miles a day and sleeping in tents at night. Lifeshare is helping out by supplying food and drink for the walk.”

Donations can be made at www.facebook.com/justicefordad1/