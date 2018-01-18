Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An inquest was opened this morning into the death of a young man who ploughed into a dry stone wall at Scapegoat Hill.

The brief hearing at Bradford Coroner’s Court heard Joe Brook, 21, was the sole occupant of his car when he left the road and collided with a lamppost and a substantial wall at Round Ings Road, near Outlane last Friday.

Coroner Oliver Longstaff said Mr Brook, who had been travelling from Huddersfield town centre towards New Hey Road, had been certified dead at the scene at 8.03pm.

The results of a preliminary post mortem examination by Dr Lisa Barker said the cause of death was from head, neck and chest injuries. The inquest was adjourned to a future date.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Joe’s death has devastated his family and many friends with his mother and father Joanne and Mark of Nettleton Hill describing him to the Examiner as a “lovely lad”.

Several bouquets of flowers were left at the scene of the tragedy with one friend saying he was “funny, smart and a top guy”.

Joe’s funeral service will take place at Scapegoat Hill Baptist Church on Wednesday, 31 January at 1.45pm with all his friends welcome according to an obituary notice published in the Examiner. This will then be followed by a committal at Huddersfield Crematorium at 3.15pm.

A minute’s applause will be held in Joe’s memory at Huddersfield Town’s FA Cup match against Birmingham FC on January 27.

His best friend of more than 15 years, Joseph Wright, asked fans on Twitter to clap for the 21st minute of an upcoming home game to honour his friend’s memory.

It had not been clear at which game the minute’s applause would take place.

(Image: HDEUGC)

It has now been confirmed that the John Smith’s Stadium will applaud for the 21st minute of Huddersfield Town’s FA cup tie against Birmingham FC on Saturday 27 January.

Joe was a lifelong Huddersfield Town fan.

An image of Joe will also be displayed on the big screen at the start of the match in support of the tributes.

Joseph, who has been friends with Joe since the age of five, said: “It would be great to do a minute’s applause for Joe when Town play Liverpool - like the minute’s applause for Katelyn Dawson in the 15th minute.”

15-year-old Katelyn died after a BMW ploughed into the bus stop she was waiting at on Wakefield Road, just two days before Joe lost his life.

The word spread on social media and Huddersfield Town fans stood and applauded for the 15th minute of Saturday’s home game against West Ham in tribute to the Shelley College student.

Joseph, 20, added: “I just feel lost about Joe’s passing. It still hasn’t sunk in. It feels like I’ve lost my right arm to be honest - it’s awful.”