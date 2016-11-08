Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was the Parkrun ‘miracle man’ Sean Doyle might never have undertaken...

And the 48-year-old father of two could have been forgiven for being emotional when he joined 690 other runners at Greenhead Park in Huddersfield – for his 100th Parkrun.

Sean, of Brockholes, was about to start his seventh Parkrun in 2013 when he collapsed from a massive cardiac arrest which left him with only a 6% chance of survival.

Only the swift attention of medics – and the use of a new chest compression system – saved his life.

Three years on he is a regular at the weekly Saturday morning gatherings at Greenhead Park, one of the largest in the country.

Joining Sean at the milestone event was Parkrun founder Paul Sinton-Hewitt, who cut a ribbon to officially celebrate the purchase of an Automated External Defibrillator, a speclialist device that could save more lives.

Fundraising from the Parkrun community and Huddersfield Pennine Rotary Club means the machine will be made available to the public in a secure box.

Paul said he was delighted to share Sean’s big moment and added: “It’s not often you can stand with a man who came back from the dead and went on to make such a difference to a community.”

Sean Doyle finished 41st on Saturday’s run with a time of 20:53.