The driver of a car had a miraculous escape when it collided with a bus in Golcar.

Neither driver is believed to have been injured in the crash, which happened last night (Friday), and a passenger on the bus got off to walk home.

The collision happened just before 8pm in Swallow Lane and involved a bus operated by Bradford based TLC Travel Ltd.

(Photo: Chris Betts)

Chris Betts, who lives nearby and took these pictures at the scene, said: “Everyone is fine, as soon as it happened I ran out the house and the driver was out of the car before I got to him. He was absolutely fine, and so was the bus driver.”

Barry Cliff, general manager for TLC, said the bus was driving up Swallow Lane from Golcar to Scapegoat Hill when it collided with the car coming down.

(Photo: Chris Betts)

Police and ambulance attended, but no one was injured. “Our driver was a bit shook up and he said he had banged his knees,” said Mr Cliff.

“He was on his first run for the day. We had the bus recovered and taken to our Bradford depot.”

Mr Cliff said a spare bus was provided and the 303 service ran as normal today, adding: “The main thing was that no one was injured.”