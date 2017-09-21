Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A town with only pubs is set to get a modern new bar, creating 10 jobs in the process.

Drinkers in Mirfield are about to benefit from something different to the usual boozer, with two bars for the price of one.

Artisan Wine Bar will be launching on the high street in the former Brook’s cafe premises.

The venue will feature a fine gin bar upstairs and a prosecco bar and lounge downstairs.

People who are partial to a craft ale or other spirits will be catered for.

The upmarket venue will also do food, including continental meats, cheese and fish boards, salads and sharing platters.

The man behind the plan, Darren Ludbrook, told the Examiner that Mirfield had been “crying out” for something different to the usual pubs.

A separate plan for a bar near Oxfam was passed more than a year ago but nothing has ever materialised.

His vision for Mirfield has been backed by top chef Eric Paxman, who also recently announced he was setting up a gourmet burger restaurant in the town as it was one of the only ones in Kirklees that hadn’t already been inundated with places to eat.

Said Darren: “Mirfield is an up and coming place, there’s lots of shops and restaurants and we felt there was a niche to fill with a wine bar.

“We think Mirfield has been crying out for something like this, a good quality venue for the over 21s.

“We’re really pleased to hear about Pax Burger opening, hopefully we can bounce off each other and create something in the town centre.”

Darren said the revamp of the old cafe was well underway with “many tens of thousands” invested in creating a luxurious environment.

Contractors are currently hard at work fitting out the premises in time for a public launch on Saturday, October 7.

VIPs will be welcomed in the few days beforehand.