A Mirfield primary school has been rated as ‘good’ by the education watchdog.

Battyeford Primary School, which is on Nab Lane and has 478 pupils, has improved its standards after being rated ‘requires improvement’ at a previous inspection two years ago.

It was rated as ‘good’ in all aspects of the latest Ofsted report, which states: “Parents, quite rightly, have high regard for the headteacher.

“His clear vision and drive for school improvement are well supported by an enthusiastic leadership team and highly effective governing body. Together, they have ensured that the school is now providing a good education for its pupils.”

It also praised governors’ tenacity in challenging leaders, teachers’ attitudes to their own professional development and pupils’ behaviour and attitudes to learning.

Headteacher Simon Sloan, who was appointed to the position following the last Ofsted inspection, said: “We are very happy with the report.

“Since I was appointed, our mission has been to turn the previous rating around and ensure that the education we are providing is at least ‘good’.

“We are delighted that the new rating reflects the incredible hard work, determination and passion of our staff.”