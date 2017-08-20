Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Whether it was dogs or Dahlias, mountain bike stunts or marmalade – Mirfield Show had it all.

The biggest event of the year for the town featured a host of demonstrations from daredevil bikers to dog agility and dancers.

A packed schedule of entertainment also included everything from horse shows to martial arts and even tripe eating.

While the rabbit show was cancelled due to a nasty virus, a display of cockroaches was never going to be threatened by disease.

Animal, flower and vegetable classes along with baking contests added a traditional feel to the annual family fun day which was named the Examiner’s People’s Choice Awards for Best Outdoor Event in 2016.

Despite clashing with Huddersfield Town’s first ever Premier League home fixture, the festival still drew in thousands of people looking for a great day out.

Historically an agricultural show, animals starred heavily with a mini farm for children, poultry, rabbits and a display of live egg-hatching.

A 1960s theme was imposed by organisers which was reflected in the children’s fancy dress and scarecrow competitions.

Show chairman Karen Bullivant said early indications were that attendance levels were up on last year.

“It’s been fantastic,” she said. “We’ve had a really good turnout of people, it’s been wonderful and the weather’s been beautiful.

“We were quite worried about attendance levels because of the football but it doesn’t seem to have been a problem as there has been lots of people here.”

She added: “The Eggucation live hatching has been one of the most popular events.

“They were able to prep the eggs so the chickens hatched on show day and there’s been big crowds gathering round each time one hatched.

“The chicks must have wondered what on earth they were coming into!”