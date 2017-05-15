Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police say a missing man has been found safe and well.

They were growing concerned after Dana Tibble was reported missing over the weekend.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Dana Tibble who was the subject on an earlier missing persons investigation has been found safe and well.

“The public and media are thanked for sharing the appeal.”

Mr Tibble, 58, had been reported missing from the Liversedge area and was last seen walking towards Heckmondwike.

Searches were conducted by the Holme Valley and Calder Valley search and rescue teams on Sunday night. Altogether 44 personnel attended, 23 from Holme Valley and 21 from Calder Valley.

Although the teams did not find Mr Tibble a spokesman posted on Facebook: “Good response and a great example of how all the regional mountain rescue teams support each other.”