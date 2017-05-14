Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A vulnerable man is missing and police are asking the public for help.

Dana Tibble, 58, was last seen in the Liversedge area at around 9pm yesterday.

Police are growing increasingly concerned for Dana’s welfare, and appeal to anyone who has seen or heard from Dana since yesterday evening, or who knows where he is now, to contact police.

Following his last sighting he was believed to be travelling on foot in the direction of Heckmondwike, although it is possible he may have travelled further afield.

Dana is described as 5ft 6in tall, of medium build with grey-brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey top and blue jeans.

Information can be passed to Kirklees CID via 101 quoting log 1951 of May 13.