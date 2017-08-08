Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man's trip to his former partner’s home to retrieve his phone charger has cost him nearly £800.

Aaron Horsley was refused entry to the Kirklees Council owned property in Liversedge when he turned up on January 21.

He forced his way inside and damaged the front door lock, costing the council £779 to repair it.

The 26-year-old entered the living room, picked up his phone charger and then left.

The demolition worker pleaded guilty to criminal damage, admitting to Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that he’d had a drink at the time of the incident.

Deputy District Judge Wajid Khalil told him: “It’s rather unfortunate that a mobile phone charger has ended up costing you nearly £800.”

Horsley, of Lineham Court in Liversedge, was ordered to pay the council £779 compensation.